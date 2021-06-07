Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 325,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 536,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

