Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.64. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,125. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.