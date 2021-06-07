Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 325,669 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,669 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,505,000. Target makes up about 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.72. 36,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

