Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,473 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 6.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $223,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.87. The company had a trading volume of 78,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $328.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.