Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $122.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

