CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CIT Group makes up 4.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.21% of CIT Group worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 229,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 3,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,464. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

