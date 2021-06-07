Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.24

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 81519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Clarivate alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -262.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.