Clever DeFi Price Hits $1.80 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,280.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00287519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.01198969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.54 or 1.00282855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.01100726 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.