Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.03.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

