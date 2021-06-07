Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Sells $229,323.59 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
