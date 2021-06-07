Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Sells $229,323.59 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

