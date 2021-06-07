Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.50

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 2420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.