ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $787,599.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00195849 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001429 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

