ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.64

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 313857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,992 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.