Contrasting Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Argos Therapeutics and MannKind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A MannKind 0 1 4 0 2.80

MannKind has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 74.52%. Given MannKind’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and MannKind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A MannKind $65.14 million 13.81 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -18.05

Argos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A MannKind -91.69% N/A -30.39%

Risk and Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of Treprostinil (Tyvaso DPI) used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

