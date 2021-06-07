Contrasting Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) & Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial 9.51% 6.09% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and Gladstone Commercial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gladstone Commercial 0 0 7 0 3.00

Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Gladstone Commercial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.20 -$175.91 million N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial $133.15 million 5.98 $14.94 million $1.57 13.94

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Radius Global Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The company has also paid 53 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock, 12 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock and three consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series F Preferred Stock. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped, reduced or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

