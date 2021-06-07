Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 506,639 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $16.68.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

