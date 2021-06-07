Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) & Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Head to Head Analysis

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Contura Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.14 $154.52 million $9.58 2.25 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.25 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -12.23

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The CAPP-Thermal segment consists of underground thermal coal mine. The All Other segment includes general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

