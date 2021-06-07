Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 64.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,542 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.84. 335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.27. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

