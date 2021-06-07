Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

