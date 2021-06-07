Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $30.50 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 916.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,444,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.39. 2,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,382. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

