Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

