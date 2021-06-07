Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,564 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 100,196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $122,814,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,274. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.21. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

