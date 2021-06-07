Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 122,479 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 3.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $54,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 266,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,228,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

