CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

CLGX opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

