Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Major Shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 1,972,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,707. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

