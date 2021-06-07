Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $147,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.60. 57,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

