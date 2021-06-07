Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.89 on Monday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $1,625,549,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

