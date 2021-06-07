Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Covetrus worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,424. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -334.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

