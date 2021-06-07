Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises approximately 2.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cowen were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 1,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

