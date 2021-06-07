Cream Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.84 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $102.84 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $166.85 or 0.00467417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.01046695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.88 or 0.10182595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.