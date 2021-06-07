Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $149.51

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.51, but opened at $143.01. Credicorp shares last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 37,606 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAP. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

