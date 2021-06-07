Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$149.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.12.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 774,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,752. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$146.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total value of C$618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,988. Insiders sold 64,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,522 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.