Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSV. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).
LON:HSV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 942.50 ($12.31). 842,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,386. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,079.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
