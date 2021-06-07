Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSV. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

LON:HSV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 942.50 ($12.31). 842,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,386. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,079.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

