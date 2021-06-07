Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.70

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.70 and last traded at C$17.70, with a volume of 11272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

