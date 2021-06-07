CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $190,403.97 and approximately $2,729.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00284691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00039050 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

