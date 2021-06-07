CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Position Boosted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CSG Systems International worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

