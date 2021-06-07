Cubiex (CBIX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $395,177.55 and approximately $2,396.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00284720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.01199120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.98 or 1.00040459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.01093871 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex Coin Trading

