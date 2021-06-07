D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $204.20 and a 52 week high of $269.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

