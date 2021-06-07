D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $213.15. 27,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.89. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

