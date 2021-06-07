D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

