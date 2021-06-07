D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.88. 4,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,367. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.20. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

