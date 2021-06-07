D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 589,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 232,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,535,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 20,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.29. 7,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

