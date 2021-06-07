D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. 22,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

