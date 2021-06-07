Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 649,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,244,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.83. 8,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

