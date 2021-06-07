Darren Cooper Purchases 500,000 Shares of The GO2 People Limited (ASX:GO2) Stock

The GO2 People Limited (ASX:GO2) insider Darren Cooper acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

About The GO2 People

The GO2 People Limited provides recruitment and building services in Australia. Its Recruitment division offers staffing solutions for various sectors, including infrastructure, construction, mining/resources, electrical/energy, waste management, and warehousing/logistics. It also offers training and education service to its clients which includes accredited and non-accredited workplace training and education courses.

