DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DaVita were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

