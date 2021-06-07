Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) were up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.63. Approximately 18,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 565,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,127 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

