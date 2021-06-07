Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,180

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PNN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). 936,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,031.27. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

