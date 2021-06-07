DFI.Money (YFII) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $73.95 million and $46.64 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $1,916.00 or 0.05236170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.01052660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.50 or 0.10328859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054874 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

