Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $445,172.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $445,172.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00190680 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.